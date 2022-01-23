A review of some of the titles of this, sometimes controversial, genre of the seventh art that deserve to be seen, at least once in a lifetime.

The erotic genre is one of the few where the line between dirty and delicate is as thin as cigarette paper. So fine that if the feature film is made without care, it can be classified as porn and lose all credibility with critics. It is a quite undervalued sector of the seventh art and, nevertheless, it has always been with us. There are erotic scenes in the seventh art since the days of silent movies. The human being is like that, a being that has its most basic instincts on the surface and since movies are a reflection of our soul, ignoring sex and eroticism would be a tremendous mistake. Sometimes a somewhat mediocre result comes out -we’re not kidding, there are really unfortunate films, as in any genre- but on other occasions the filmmaker manages to hit the right key and tell a story with the right elegance. Abdellatif Kechiche and his The life of Adele, dreamers by Bernardo Bertolucci or lucia and sex, by our Julio Médem, are a small sample of the jewels that we find in erotic cinema. It’s brutal, shocking and with the best twist ever: discover this movie on Prime Video that we should all see Many of the films on this list serve to test both the filmmakers and the audience. Médem acknowledges that in lucia and sex I wanted to check where the limit of the pornographic is and a glance is enough to see that, without a doubt, he played with the margins. But these types of films also speak from the heart of their directors, which is what makes the difference. For example, with dreamers, Bertolucci wanted to return to his youth and portray a bit of that hope and desire for revolution that the youth felt in May ’68: “Being capable of dreaming and changing the world.” If we combine honesty with delicacy and sex, the results are as good as the ones we leave you below: The 10 best erotic movies in cinema history.

‘The life of Adele’

The life of Adele, from Abdellatif KechicheIt’s on another level. That it is an erotic tape is the least of it because sex appears with such intimacy that what we see is the pure love between the two protagonists. There is no lust in the images, but two figures brimming with feelings. The critics supported it unanimously, but was not without controversy and it’s not bad to review it. The actresses, Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos, declared to an American medium how demanding the shoot was. Keniche repeated the shots relentlessly, spending an entire day on a 30-second shot. “We spent ten days shooting the same sex scene. You don’t know how difficult it is to fake an orgasm for six hours”said Exarchopoulos. The director, for his part, assured that the comments were exaggerated and maintained a public dispute with both. Despite the hard work, the two are very happy with the result and do not deny it at all. If they did, they would be denying a production that has been recognized internationally, with dozens of awards and nominations and the consensus of critics and the public.

‘The empire of the senses’

In 1936 Tokyo, a woman who used to work as a prostitute now earns her living as part of a hotel service. The owner, Kichizo Ishida, seeks to experiment in the sexual field and take his addictions to the extreme. The two begin a relationship that will plunge them into a loop of mutual destruction. This real event was transferred to the cinema in 1976 in the film Empire of the Senses, by Nagisa Oshima. The dangerous journey of the protagonist towards sex as the only way of pleasure that the Japanese presents here has left some moments of great impact for the world of cinema. partly because contains unsimulated sex scenes, that you want that not that already generates some controversy.

‘Dreamers’

If we talk about erotic cinema, Bernardo Bertolucci He has left us notable titles. One of them is dreamers, which alone for the performance of Eva Green is worth viewing. The Italian reviews here the vibrant youth scene that surrounded the French May. Matthew, Isabelle and Theo form an unexpected and somewhat incestuous trio that serves as a portrait of the Paris of that time. a tape with a lot of sexual charge, but shot in a poetic and elegant way like few others. It may disappoint those who are in the mood for action, but those who want to enjoy the beauty of Bertolucci’s cinema have a gem here.

‘The last Tango in Paris’

Shall we open the debate or not? Come on, let’s ignore the controversy of Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider, since the abuse suffered by the actress and the consequences that she still has today have been discussed at length. If we focus exclusively on the cinematographic, Last Tango in Paris is a film that cannot be forgotten. Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, master of Italian cinema, the film shows uncensored sexual violence and emotional turmoil. A controversial film without a doubt, but also a sample of great performances, especially that of Brando, who gets carried away at times and gives the viewer brilliant scenes.

‘Lucia and sex’

Lucia and sex catapulted Paz Vega to fame and turned her into a sexual myth, a title that still haunts her today. The actress had just started her acting career and suddenly found herself drawn into this erotic universe of Julio Medem which, fortunately, had a great reception by critics and the public. Both inside and outside our borders, since lucia and sex it’s a tape highly valued abroad.

The plot follows Lucía (Vega), a waitress from Madrid who travels to Formentera after receiving notice that her boyfriend Lorenzo has disappeared. He goes to the Mediterranean island in search of serenity, but the appearance of Elena will make him remember the darkest moments of his past.



‘Privacy’

Patrice Chéreau presents us with her particular way of seeing sex, through the sexual encounters that her two protagonists have, every Wednesday. In Intimacy, Claire goes to Jay’s house every week with the sole intention of having sex. In these meetings there are no words, no feelings, and neither wants to know anything about the other. Everything changes when Jay, who has left his wife, begins to feel something more for Claire and begins to follow her in her day to day to find out who is that woman with whom she reaches orgasm every Wednesday. Its explicit sex scenes nearly led Cherau’s film to be labeled pornographic.

‘Crash’

Crash, David Cronenberg’s feature film inspired by the homonymous novel written by James Graham Ballard in 1973, could not be missing from our list. sexually with everything related to car accidents. The movie He was on the verge of winning the Palme d’Or at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival. A decision in which Francis Ford Coppola, as a member of the jury, apparently had a lot to do with it. However, despite his attempt to get Cronenberg’s film out of the competition empty-handed, the film was awarded the Grand Jury Prize.

‘Sleeping Beauty’

The erotic drama Sleeping Beauty was presented at Cannes in 2011. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Australian writer Julia Leigh, tells the story of Lucy, a young university student who enters the world of prostitution to pay for herself. the studies. On her workday Lucy consumes a series of drugs that leaves her in a deep sleep. Hence the reference in the title of the film to the classic fairy tale that has had several versions throughout the history of literature. A reference that obviously stays alone in that. And it is that the young woman during that lethargy is placed in a room where her clients can fulfill all their sexual desires with her. In this way, the next day, Lucy will not remember anything that happened.

‘Arabian Nights’

The Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini is the creator of One Thousand and One Nights, the erotic film inspired by several of the stories from the famous Middle Eastern work. With her, Pasolini closed his so-called “Trilogy of life”, also made up of The Decameron (1971) and The Canterbury Tales (1972). The film introduces us to Nur-er-Din, a prince who falls in love with his slave, Zumurrud, together with whom he begins in the world of sexuality. When the young woman is kidnapped by Jaguan the Kurd, leader of the dangerous gang of forty thieves, Nur-er-Din undertakes a desperate search to get her back.