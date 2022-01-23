Summary of the match Rayados vs Cruz Azul (2-2). GOALS

Full of heroism and controversy, scratched says goodbye to the Club World Cup rescuing a draw two goals in the last minute about Blue Cross, a rival who had taken good advantage of an error by César Ramos.

With this result, those led by Javier Aguirre are seventh with five points, while those of John Reynoso They will sleep as leaders with seven units, waiting for what I do Cougars against tigers.

The local team started the match with the same trend in previous games, having the ball, with a 64 percent possession, eight shots, but little forcefulness to reflect it on the scoreboard, something that the sky-blue took advantage of.

The Celestes began testing Esteban Andrada at minute 6, with a shot from Ignatius Rivero that the Argentine goalkeeper resolved in a great way.

At minute 26, Rogelio Funes Mori had the clearest chance for the royals, when he had a rebound left in the area and took a cross shot, which unfortunately went wide of the goal. Jesus Crown.

It was Uriel Antuna who opened the scoring, at 31′, when Carlos Rodriguez grabbed a ball after midfield and took a pass to enable the Sorcerer, who cut a rival and took a soft shot for 0-1, the first he does as a player from the capital.

In the complementary part, at 50′, the cement workers increased their advantage in a controversial way, after a ball that Stefan Medina fought with Nacho Rivero and they ended up decreeing a penalty in favor of the visit and red for the albiazul defender.

The referee Cesar Ramos scored a foul for the sweep of the Colombian, who went first to the ball and made contact with the Uruguayan and despite being checked in the VAR, the maximum sentence and the expulsion were decreed Stephan after he claimed it.

At minute 51, Brayan Angle He did not miss the opportunity and ended up scoring 0-2 from the penalty spot. And minutes later they annulled a goal for out of place, as well as the Gang at 75′ due to incorrect position of Funes Mori.

The Twin discounted by the locals at 92′, after receiving a ball in the area of Rudolph Pizarro and the naturalized Mexican Argentine attacker put it in the angle.

About the hour, in a dramatic way, Cesar Montes appeared at 96′ to tie the game with a header after a cross from Maxi Meza.

Now scratched will travel on January 30 to Arab Emirates to debut in the Club World Cup against ah ahly on February 5, while Blue Cross visit to León on Matchday 4 on the 7th at 9:05 p.m.