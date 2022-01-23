‘Squid Craft Games’ | A cyberattack leaves Andorran streamers without Internet in the middle of a ‘Minecraft’ tournament

The long-awaited Minecraft series that emulates the squid game has been interrupted by a hacker attack. The victims have been the Andorran streamers, since the cyberattack has been directed at Andorra Telecom, the only internet provider in the Principality of Andorra.

While the third day of the SquidCraftGamesorganized by ElRubius, Auronplay and Komanche and in which 150 content creators from all over the world participate, there was a general disconnection of streamers based in the Principality.

The streamers who live in Andorra are left without ‘SquidCraft Games’

ElRubius, Auronplay, Biyín, TheGrefg, TaeSchnee, VioletaG, Aroyitt, 8cho and TinenQa suddenly disconnected without explanation in the middle of the game. Within minutes, the company confirmed on Twitter that it had been the victim of a denial-of-service attack.





These types of attacks occur when hackers send junk data with such intensity, in this case to Andorra Telecom, that the network becomes saturated and it becomes impossible to browse the Internet or broadcast any content on Twitch.

Several of the content creators affected by this attack expressed their dissatisfaction with the drop in service, since the Andorran company, which is aware of the needs of its customers, offers them an improved connection with which, in principle, they should resist any type of external cyber aggression.





ElRubius, who contacted the company on several occasions, had to apologize to all the followers of the series. Instead, TheGrefg took it in a better mood and joked with Ibai Llanos about the fall of the Andorran Internet.