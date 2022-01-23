‘Spider-Man’ regains top spot at box office in week 6, dethrones ‘Scream’

Bloomberg — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reclaimed the top spot at the box office in the United States and Canada in its sixth week of release, an unusual development that reflects the film’s popularity, as well as the dearth of big movies due out this month.

Sony Group’s superhero flick raked in about $14.1 million in local ticket sales over the weekend, according to Comscore Inc. “Scream,” the horror film from ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount Pictures division, finished in second place with US$12.4 million.

“Redeeming Love” and “The King’s Daughter,” two new movies that opened widely this weekend, took in $3.7 million and $750,000, respectively, according to Comscore. Neither film was aimed at young men, a key demographic that fueled the success of “No Way Home” and “Scream.”

“Spider-Man,” the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic, has been a huge financial and psychological boost for theaters that have suffered from pandemic-induced shutdowns and movie postponements. Still, the industry may be going through another slow stretch. No major releases are planned until February 4, when “Moonfall” starring Halle Berry and “Jackass Forever” premiere. The most anticipated movie of the quarter, Warner Bros.’ “The Batman,” won’t hit theaters before March.

top 10 movies

It’s not just a light slate of new movies that can bore the box office. During the first months of the year, cinemas generally benefit from the prizes of the films they are presenting. Not many pictures in wide circulation right now are listed as contenders for the Oscar.

One of the films still playing in theaters and gaining consideration for awards, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which won best comedy or musical this month at the Golden Globes, has struggled to attract older Americans to theaters.

“Redeeming Love,” from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures, is about a relationship during the California Gold Rush and stars Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis.

“The King’s Daughter,” from independent distributor Gravitas Ventures, features Pierce Brosnan and William Hurt in a story about a monarch whose plan for immortality is threatened by his daughter.

It may interest you:

Tom Brady’s NFT Startup Raises $170M in Funding

Colombia enchanted the Golden Globes with best animated film

HBO to share old Fox movies with Disney+ and Hulu for a year