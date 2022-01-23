SpaceX’s CRS-24 spacecraft undocks from the ISS

You have registered successfully
Please click on the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Technology

Highlights on the latest technological advances and innovations.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220122/spacex-crs-24-spaceship-undocks-from-the-eei-1120635790.html

SpaceX’s CRS-24 spacecraft undocks from the ISS

SpaceX’s CRS-24 spacecraft undocks from the ISS

The CRS-24 Dragon cargo ship, which arrived at the International Space Station on December 22 with scientific material and gifts, was scheduled to… 01/22/2022, Sputnik World

2022-01-22T15:24+0000

2022-01-22T15:24+0000

2022-01-23T09:25+0000

technology

spacex

international space station (ISS)

🚀 space conquest

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108947/90/1089479080_0:213:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_8d7c5ba2fa2cb1cf3ef3d5c13b7180f4.jpg

However, due to bad weather at the landing site, the landing was rescheduled for January 23. NASA communicated on its Twitter account. In December the spacecraft brought human muscle cells to the ISS as part of an investigation into aging. The cells were used to study human aging and the reasons why muscles weaken with age. age. In addition, this research could support the development of countermeasures to help space crew members maintain optimal health on future missions.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220121/space-anemia-revealed-why-space-trips-destroy-red-blood-cells-1120588585.html

2022

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108947/90/1089479080_53:0:1873:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_5c176afea9b69710914975278524ba10.jpg

spacex, international space station (ISS), 🚀 space conquest

15:24 GMT 22.01.2022 (updated: 09:25 GMT 23.01.2022)

The CRS-24 Dragon cargo ship, which arrived at the International Space Station on December 22 with scientific supplies and Christmas gifts for astronauts, was scheduled to undock from the ISS on January 22.

However, due to bad weather at the landing site, the landing was rescheduled for January 23. NASA communicated on its Twitter account.

In December the ship led to the ISS human muscle cells as part of research on aging.

The cells were used to study human aging and the reasons muscles weaken with age.

Additionally, this research could support the development of countermeasures to help space crew members maintain optimal health on future missions.

Red blood cells in the bloodstream (graphic illustration) - Sputnik World, 1920, 01.21.2022

Space anemia: they reveal why space travel destroys red blood cells

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker