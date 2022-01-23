SpaceX’s CRS-24 spacecraft undocks from the ISS

The CRS-24 Dragon cargo ship, which arrived at the International Space Station on December 22 with scientific supplies and Christmas gifts for astronauts, was scheduled to undock from the ISS on January 22.

However, due to bad weather at the landing site, the landing was rescheduled for January 23. NASA communicated on its Twitter account.

In December the ship led to the ISS human muscle cells as part of research on aging.

The cells were used to study human aging and the reasons muscles weaken with age.

Additionally, this research could support the development of countermeasures to help space crew members maintain optimal health on future missions.