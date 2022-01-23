Selena Gómez overcomes her problems with exercise doing this sport

It is often thought that all celebrities take great pleasure in exercising their bodies, considering exercise one of their favorite activities: Jennifer Lopez, Elsa Pataky, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, are just a few of them. However, Selena Gomez has confessed that, like many mortals, she hates exercising, breaking the stereotype of Hollywood celebrities.

Despite the fact that exercising is not her favorite activity, the singer has been able to look for the positive side of things by finding a routine that helps her improve her physical condition without feeling bored. “I hate exercising, I don’t think it’s fun, but I’ve been doing boxing lately and I’ve realized that, in addition to frustrating me a bit, it allows me to get the energy out and makes me feel good,” said the interpreter of “Lose You to Love me” on his Instagram account, while talking about his new platform to help people with mental health problems called “Wondermind”.

The singer has chosen to train with the Rumble Boxing team, a new training discipline that combines basic boxing exercises with resistance training. A typical Rumble Boxing training day comprises of 10 rounds of boxing, strength training, high density interval training (HIIT) and metabolic conditioning (MetCon) exercises.

Last November 2021, Selena Gómez posted a photo on her Instagram account at the end of one of her boxing workouts at one of the Rumble Boxing gyms. “@Erikaannhammond, thanks for kicking my ass,” Justin Bieber’s ex captioned her post, tagging Erika Hammond, a founding member of Rumble and Selena’s personal trainer. With a big smile and a good attitude, the singer showed that not everything should be weights and cardiovascular exercises, since a good boxing routine can help you stay fit, while having fun and releasing energy with each punch.

A large number of fans identified with the singer and reacted positively to her confession: “I’m very proud of you, now I know I’m not alone in this”, “I feel very identified, thanks for such advice.” useful, I hope to apply them more often”, were some of the comments that his followers published in his video.

In the same video, the singer has confessed that there are days when getting out of bed becomes a challenge, since she does not have the energy or the strength to start a new day with courage.. The singer indicated that on days when she does not feel quite well, she proceeds to “pick up the phone and call someone”, then explained that it is necessary to stop and try to discover why she is discouraged. “I constantly try to find out why I feel this way and what causes it”, to then clarify “what helps me understand myself in these situations is to look back and analyze all the tools I have learned to try to apply them in my routine Selena revealed.