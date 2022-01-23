SEGA launches “Project Sonic ’22”

Through its official Japanese page, we have discovered that SEGA has started to launch the «Project Sonic ’22». From what we can imagine, it is a project with the intention of letting the world know that 2022 will be a great year for the blue porcupine. After all, Sonic is coming strong this coming year: In April the sequel to his successful live-action film lands and, at the end of the year, the next title in his repertoire of games, which will experiment with the open world: Sonic Frontiers. Not only that, but Sonic Origins, his new Netflix series Sonic Prime, and new comics are also coming, among others.

In the images of “Project Sonic ’22”, we can take a look at a small part of the world where Sonic Frontiers will take place, which we have been able to see in its latest trailer. And that’s not all!, They have also included a reference to the days of the Mega Drive with the text “Welcome to the Next Level”, which used to be the slogan of the company at that time after the triumph of the console.

At the moment, as we have mentioned before, only the Japanese page of the hedgehog has declared itself regarding this project, but more information is expected to be shared in the other territories soon.

The pictures look amazing, will you put posters up for sale? Of course, we hope so! Leave your opinion about it in the comments!

