Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ Could Have a Hidden Ocean Beneath Its Surface

The moon Mimas, which is compared to the Death Star in the movie Star Wars for having a similar crater on its surface, could have an ocean of liquid water under a shell of ice 22 to 32 km thick. The scientific data published in the journal Icarus, explain that the Cassini mission in the last days of its mission managed to detect libration, a wobble in the satellite’s axis of rotation that could indicate geological activity capable of supporting an interior ocean. If these records are confirmed, Saturn’s moon will represent a new class of ocean worlds with a surface that bears no outward sign of huge volumes of liquid water. Astronomers told Southwest Research Institute that one of the most profound discoveries in planetary science in the past past 25 years is that worlds with oceans beneath layers of rock and ice are common in our solar system. These include the icy satellites of the giant planets, such as Europa, Titan, and Enceladus, as well as distant planets such as Pluto. “Because the surface of Mimas is heavily cratered, we thought it was just a frozen block of ice. The Ocean Worlds Inner water bodies such as Enceladus and Europa tend to be fractured and show other signs of geological activity.It turns out that the surface of Mimas was playing tricks on us, and our new understanding has greatly expanded the definition of a potentially habitable world in our solar system and beyond. there,” said icy satellite geophysicist Alyssa Rhoden. The surface of Mimas is covered in craters unlike Enceladus and Europa, which have cracked icy surfaces and other signs of geological activity, so scientists had ruled out initially the possibility that an ocean exists in the interior of Saturn’s moon. Astronomers also discovered that surface heat flux was very sensitive to the thickness of the ice sheet, something that could be verified by a spacecraft and data that will allow scientists to understand how heat flux affects the icy layers of ocean worlds like Mimas. Cassini is a space probe named after Italian-French astronomer Giovanni Cassini and is part of the Cassini-Huygens space research mission studying Saturn. Cassini was launched on October 15, 1997 and ended its mission on September 15, 2017.

