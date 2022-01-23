Rumor Says Marvel Wants Ben Affleck’s Daredevil Back

Editorial: Movie theater / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

One of the main characteristics of the MCU is its enormous talent to surprise us with each of its films. A good example of this could be given very soon when it is released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa film that could bring back Ben Affleck’s Daredevil.

If there is a movie that showed us what Marvel is capable of doing in terms of cameos, multiverses and appearances of characters from past productions, it was Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We could see Ben Affleck in the MCU again

Now, it seems that the new Doctor Strange movie will seek to surpass everything seen so far and present us with a true madness that we did not even imagine.

It is because of this that Twitter user bigscreenleaks, known for his high knowledge of comics, claimed that Marvel contacted Ben Affleck’s representatives to convince him to make an appearance as Daredevil in the next big MCU movie.

For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but I’m not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

“For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret, but Affleck was approached by Marvel for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent preliminary contracts to his team, but I’m not sure if anything came of it,” the user wrote.

It is worth mentioning that it is not yet known if Affleck agreed to participate in the Doctor Strange feature film or not, so we will have to wait to see if this interesting cameo occurs when the film opens on May 6.

Would you like to see the actor again as Daredevil? Tell us in the comments.

