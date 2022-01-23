Revocation of mandate: the importance of participation

Given the magnitude and impact of this decision, it is the responsibility of the institutions of the Mexican State to grant the instruments and guarantees so that it is carried out as established by our legal framework, with the available resources, complying with the same standards with which the elections, and guarantee the exercise of the political-electoral rights of citizens, with the same guiding principles of legality, certainty, impartiality, objectivity, independence, maximum publicity and gender equality.

These instruments are perfectible and must be subject to analysis, open to improvement proposals, as proposed in article 12 of the aforementioned law; In order to gather and achieve the necessary amount of support for a given proposal, the INE has the power to develop and allow the use of technological instruments that are easily accessible to the general public.

In the future, when our legal framework allows the use of new technologies to facilitate participation and streamline many procedures, of course, considering the digital divide, it will be possible to normalize digital participation in citizen consultations in the medium and long term. .

As we get there, we must consider that the impending recall referendum on April 10 will set a historic precedent. This may be the turning point for a healthy democracy, with a more solid citizen participation, ready to use the tools to assert their political-electoral rights and fully comply with article 39 of our Constitution, assuming that their political participation must be something recurring. and permanent, demanding accountability from its authorities, and remaining vigilant in the exercise of public powers.

Publisher’s note:

The author is an electoral advisor at the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The opinions in this article are the sole responsibility of the author.