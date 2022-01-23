Reece Thompson, the kid from ‘Titanic’, is still entering this after 25 years

Pthey probably don’t remember Reece Thompson…and it’s normal. The Canadian, now away from the world of cinema, played an Irish boy who lost his mother in the film ‘Titanic’directed by james cameron in 1997 and performed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Paper Thompson It was very short, barely a minute long. In his appearance on the big screen, this boy exchanged some phrases with the protagonists. And there ended his adventure before the cameras for which he pocketed some $30,000 that were intended for their education.

Quarterly revenue

Anyway, Reece Thompson he still regularly receives money for his appearance in the acclaimed feature film as image rights. The Canadian receives a check every three months with an amount that has been decreasing as the years have passed, as explained to Business Insider.

“In the years following the premiere, the checks were around a thousand dollars,” he said. In some cases, the figure grew significantly, especially after launching in VHS or DVD. Currently, the amount is lower and you can receive a few 300 in terms of rights.

Thompson has normally assessed this situation in the aforementioned publication. “It’s weird, because I don’t have it in my head anymore. It’s not like I’m wondering when another check is coming?” ‘Titanic’. I just say, when it comes, great, $100 tip.”