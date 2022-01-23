Rayados presents the jersey it will wear in the Club World Cup Monterrey presents the jersey it will wear in the Club World Cup

Through a tifo, Rayados presented the clothing that he will wear in the Club World Cup starting next February 5

Monterrey presented the shirt that it will wear in the next Club World Cup and did so prior to the match against Cruz Azul, corresponding to the third day of the Closing Tournament 2022.

Through the tifo was how the Monterrey team showed the jersey they will wear during the international fair, to which he got his ticket after being crowned in the Concacaf Champions League.

Shirt that Monterrey will use in the 2022 Club World Cup @PumaMexico

ANDhe Monterrey team will have its first Club World Cup match on February 5 against Al Ahly, so they launched the shirt that they will wear in the fair, which will be with blue and white stripes, long sleeves and a blue collar.

The confrontation against the Machine will be the last for the team led by Javier Aguirre prior to the aforementioned tournament and will travel without 10 of their players.

The latter because the players who were selected to their respective representatives will play the next FIFA date and then they will join the squad, days before their first meeting in the Concacaf tournament.

Rayados contributed five players to El Tri, two to Argentina, one to Colombia, one to Chie and one to Costa Rica, so you will have to work with those who can travel and then you will have to wait for the rest to join.

Thus, in their “farewell” match against their fans prior to the Club World Cup, in which they will seek to transcend and at least match what Tigres did in the previous edition, which reached the final.