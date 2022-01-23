Promotional art shows what Hemsworth and Portman look like in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder 2022 has started with leaks, and that’s never good news. Although we are not going to complain either considering that we have not been able to take a look at much official content and we need like water in May to be able to sink our teeth into the next installment of the God of Thunder, which this time will once again have Natalie Portman in her cast as Lady Thor, carrying with her the powers of the character of Chris Hemsworth and raising Mjolnir, the mythical hammer. Following the publication of Tessa Thompson of the appearance that Valkyrie, her character, will have in that already mentioned Thor: Love and Thunder, now we can take a look at what Portman and Hemsworth will look like on the tape.

First promotional artwork of Thor and the Mighty Thor for Thor: Love and Thunder! pic.twitter.com/zii74D0N3j Marvel Agent‏ @MarvelAgent_) January 4, 2022

A concept art that reveals that Thor has evolved a bit since Avengers: Endgame and it seems that he returns to his usual appearance, leaving his extra kilos behind. He wears his particular ax created with the help of Groot and at his side we have Portman waiting, wielding that Mjolnir and with a helmet hiding his face. While Portman seems to have a more classic style in his clothing, as far as character is concerned, Hemsworth varies a bit with a more bluish armor with gold accents. Both, yes, dazzle with their red cape.

Thor: Love and Thunder compete head-on this 2022 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since they are the projects that contain two of the most powerful Avengers in the UCM. The fourth installment of the God of Thunder, however, it will take a hair longer to be released in theaters, arriving on July 8. the tape of benedict cumberbatch, for its part, will be available from May 6. Will we be able to see a Thor 4 trailer soon?

