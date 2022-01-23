Private museums in Barcelona, ​​between social function and business | Catalonia

In Barcelona, ​​a city where everything cultural creates long controversies, last October the Modern Contemporary Museum (Moco) opened, hardly making any noise and without anyone expecting it. He did it on Montcada street, next to the Picasso Museum, one of the centers with the most visitors in the city, after rehabilitating the 16th century Palau Cervelló; a place with a long cultural tradition, which had already hosted the legendary Maeght gallery (between 1974 and 2012) and the Gaspar Foundation (between 2015 and 2017). Days before opening, the first thing people arriving at the airport saw were huge pink posters announcing the museum and the works they could see in it by artists such as Banksy, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michael Basquiat, Damien Hirst, Murakami, Keith Haring, Salvador Dalí and a long etcetera, in a campaign of marketing unpublished

From the first day the Moco, promoted by the Dutch gallery owners and collectors Lionel and Kim Logchies, has been filled with the public; especially from young people and visitors to the city who do not stop making selfie that they upload to their social networks together with works with a halo of glamor that are difficult to see in this city. What Sacred Heart, created by Hirst with a bull’s heart pierced by a dagger that belonged to Georges Michael or the 2006 Banksy sculpture that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sold when they separated. In November the icing was put final days, a six-meter sculpture in the shape of a mouse signed by the American Kaws that has welcomed visitors with open arms ever since. Quite a show.

The sculpture created by Banksy that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sold after separating that can be seen at Moco Barcelona. Joan Sanchez (THE COUNTRY)

El Moco is the last of the private museums open in Barcelona; centers that attract, with their varied offer, a large number of visitors, reaching figures similar to those of municipal museums: if in 2019, the year before the pandemic, the City Council centers reached 4.8 million visitors, 18 private museums in the city exceeded 4.2 million visitors. Last year, of recovery of the sector, public and private halved their visitors compared to 2019 and both municipal and private museums received about 1.8 million visitors each.

In 2021, the most visited museums and private centers in the city were Cosmocaixa (543,164 visitors) and CaixaForum (400,000); closely followed by the Barça Museum (378,691) and the Egyptian Museum (107,638). On a second level, the Fran Daurel Museum (85,961), the Diocesan Museum of Barcelona (80,000), the KBr center (60,290), the Espais Volart and Can Framis (both 46,176), the Chocolate Museum (35,702), the Museum of Erotica (30,621), Foto Colectania (28,832) and the European Museum of Modern Art, MEAM (24,112). At the bottom of the list: the Suñol Foundation (3,652), the Marihuana and Cannabis Museum (3,000) and the Espai Subirachs (1,324).

The owners of El Moco do not provide figures for the three months of life of their museum, “because it is not (mainly) a business, but a movement that believes in the power of art to connect and inspire people,” say sources close to the collectors. Lionel Logchies limits himself to answering: “We feel really welcomed in Barcelona… It is great to see that visitors already know how to find us… Although we are in a pandemic, we cannot complain about the number of visitors we have received… we can say that the Moco Museum It has met its expectations.”

“The offer of private museums is fine, it does not compete with the public ones and, in any case, among the private ones, some work well as public, but not all”, Carles Vicente, coordinator of municipal museums and heritage centers, simply comments. ; something that can also be applied to the centers he directs. In any case, it is strange that from the City Council there is no interest in knowing what these centers do; what they offer and work in coordination with them, to avoid duplication and join efforts.

From the Association of Museologists of Catalonia (AMC) they are more critical. Its president, Joan Vicens Tarré, draws attention to the proliferation of private museums, a phenomenon almost always confined to Barcelona and its tourist potential, and criticizes the fact that in most cases the use of the term museum is not appropriate. “You cannot open a beach bar and hang the museum sign, without more. It is as if someone sets up a bar and puts a few books. You can’t call that a library. This only happens in our sector”, he explains. For him, the fundamental thing is that these private initiatives “do not have aid; because public museums are severely punished”. Also, “that they fulfill a social function and the standards of what the Catalan museum law of 1990 establishes and are not just money-making machines.”

A visitor to the exhibition ‘Potolemy, Pharaoh of Egypt. The discovery of its temple’, which can be seen in the Egyptian Museum of Barcelona. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

But he recognizes that it is not easy to know if they are fulfilled. “No one questions the social function carried out by centers such as Caixaforum and Cosmocaixa, the spaces of the Vila Casas Foundation, in Barcelona and outside the city, Mapfre’s KBr or Foto Colectania, programming exhibitions and activities throughout the anus. But it is more doubtful in cases like the Barça Museum in which you visit the rooms, the dressing room and step on the grass of the stadium, “he says. Nor in centers such as the Museum of Erotica (30,621), no matter how much its director, Sarah Rippert, assures “We are an art museum that is visited every year by a large local and European public, from 30 to 80 years old”. Also that “we are a center with a lot of potential for the city and its institutions. Above all, for the younger audience, due to the lack of education on sexuality. Young people watch porn to ‘learn’. We work with sexologists and offer workshops at the museum”.

All the museums in Barcelona, ​​public and private, have suffered from the pandemic since March 2020. Some, such as the Gaudí House Museum, which in 2019 received 412,498 visitors, has remained closed since then “without a prior reopening date”, they assure from the Sagrada Familia that it manage. The Museum of Modernism, with an average of 15,000 annual visitors before the pandemic, closed in 2020 and did not reopen until the end of last year to host a temporary exhibition. Its owners plan to continue open if the pandemic allows it.

A couple of visitors next to the sculpture ‘Celine’ (1955), by Josep Maria Subirachs, exhibited at the Espai Subirachs (Barcelona). Alfredo Arias

Others, such as Espai Subirachs continue, but with a lot of effort from those responsible. “We are a cultural facility financed entirely by the artist’s family, without any public subsidy or the support of any patron or sponsor. As we cannot afford to hire staff, we open three hours, three afternoons a week”, explains Judit Subirachs-Burgaya, who runs the space dedicated to her father, Josep Maria Subirachs, in Poblenou.

Collectors, entities and guilds

Barcelona has had private museums for decades and they have been maintained, above all, by the massive arrival of tourists. Most are driven by private collectors. Like the Egyptian Museum that Jordi Clos opened in 1994; the Fran Daurel museum by Francisco Daurella in 2001; the Espais Volart and Can Framis created by Antoni Vila Casas in 2002 and 2009, respectively; the Suñol Foundation promoted by Josep Suñol in 2002, the same year that Foto Colectania created by Mario Rotllant was inaugurated. In 2010 the Museum of Catalan Modernism of the Pinós family opened; the European Museum of Modern Art (MEAM), promoted by José Manuel Infiesta in 2011. The following year, 2012, the Museum of Marijuana created by the Dutchman Ben Dronkers in an impressive modernist building on Carrer Ample and the Espai Subirachs by the sons of the sculptor in 2017 in Poblenou.

But there are also important centers promoted by entities. Like the la Caixa Foundation that opened CaixaForum in 2002 and Cosmocaixa in 2004; the KBr photography center of the Fundación Mapfre in 2020, after closing a first branch in Casa Nogués between 2015 and 2019; the Barça Museum opened by FC Barcelona since 1984 and the Chocolate Museum opened by the Barcelona Pastry Guild in 2000.