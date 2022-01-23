Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate
Today, Sunday, January 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4685 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.4480 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4480 – Sell: $20.4480
- HSBC: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60
- Banamex: Buy: $19.79 – Sell: $20.9
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.70
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
- IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.08
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.19
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00- Sale: $21.00
- Santander: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.03
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.99
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.20
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 35 thousand 582.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.
We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate woke up
referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.23 pesos, for $27.75 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.