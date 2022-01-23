Price of the dollar today January 23 in Mexico and Venezuela; exchange rate

East sunday january 23, the peso remains stable against the dollar after the Mexican currency recorded a week of losses against the US currency, caused by greater risk aversion.

For today, the price of the dollar in Mexico is at 20.42 pesos to purchase, while for sale is at 20.55 pesos, according to data from Bloomberg.

Related news

In banks and main exchange houses in the country, the Average exchange rate of the dollar is located in 20.47 pesos depending on the flow of currency.

Photo: eldolar.info

How did the dollar close yesterday in Mexico?

This Saturday, January 22, the peso closed the day in 20.47 units. The average exchange rate of the US currency in the market was 20.06 pesos for purchase and 23.67 for sale.

In the week, the weight registered a loss of 13.25 cents or 0.65% from last Friday’s record of 20.3155 units. Most of the move was caused by a strengthening dollar and heightened risk aversion.

Investors are waiting the first Federal Reserve meeting of 2022, which will take place next week, and in which a possible adjustment of interest rates is expected.

To this is added the number of infections by the variant Omicron, which has reduced the labor force, causing higher inflation due to the scarcity of goods and services.

Photo: AFP

Venezuela

In accordance with Dollar today, the exchange rate for today in Venezuela is located at 4.83 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.

For his part, the Dollar Monitor shows an average of 4.76 bolivars per dollar, once again above the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), which closed with an official rate of 4.60 bolívares per unit.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

bnaj