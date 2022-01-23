‘Pol’ Fernández does not return to Mexico and will stay in Argentina with Boca Juniors

The negotiation lasted several days and does not include any exchange or promise to sell striker Cristian Pavón to Cruz Azul.

William Fernandez will finally stay in Argentina.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who had requested since January 12 a special leave without pay from the board and coaching staff of Blue Cross to solve alleged “personal issues”, it will be sold to Boca Juniors once the cement directive and that of the xeneize team reached a verbal agreement during the early hours of this Sunday for the sale of ‘Pol’.

‘Pol’ Fernández with Cruz Azul in the 2021 Opening. imago7

The negotiation lasted for several days and does not include any exchange or promise to sell striker Cristian Pavón to Blue Cross, various sources confirmed to ESPN.

“There is already a word settlement, they need to comply, especially those from Boca,” said a source from the sky-blue club. “It was not easy at all to make Boca bend and pay. Now let’s see if he pays.”

The transfer is for 2 million dollars that will be paid in installments, said a second source consulted by ESPN with knowledge of the negotiation.

After several weeks of ‘novel’, Blue Cross gets rid of a player who no longer wanted to be in the team and for whom both the board and the coach John Reynoso they felt “cheated and betrayed”, because ‘Pol’ gave his word that he would return to Mexico no later than January 24, once he resolved a family problem with his wife, but in reality he will stay in Buenos Aires with Mouth.

“Instructions were issued so that none of his salary is paid to this player who has not played since last season due to personal permits, attending to his contract but ‘deceiving us,'” said one of the sources consulted by ESPN.

In this way, the Mexican club will pay Fernández’s salary until January 11, the last day he showed up to train at La Noria.

‘Pol’ will pass the medical examination with Boca and will be officially presented this week, in what will be his third stage with the Xeneize team, the club where he made his debut as a footballer in 2012.

–With information from Emiliano Raddi, from ESPN Argentina.