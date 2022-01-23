Playstation | PS Plus: free games that would arrive on PS4 and PS5 in February 2022 | video games | Consoles | SPORT-PLAY

Are you already part of the program playstation plus? Sony introduced this system so that its gamers can access online services. Titles like Fortnite or Call of Duty War Zone don’t work without PlayStation Plus.

But it is not the only thing that the subscription offers, but you will also have access to offers in the virtual store PS Store. Finally, every month, Sony enables the download of free games that will remain in your account as long as the subscription is active.

Deep Rock: Galactic, DiRT 5 and Persona 5: Strikers are the three free titles that you can download until February 1 on your PS4 or PS5 console. On that date, the game rotation will be modified again.

With a week to go before the end of the first month of 2022, there are already rumors about the following free titles on PS Plus. It should be noted that they are only rumors and leaks, more will be known about it at the end of January.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection: “is an episodic graphic adventure game in the style of Telltale Games, made by the creators of remember me. In it we control Max, a girl who returns to her hometown after several years studying abroad. Max has the power to rewind time, so using it we can find out what things have changed in his absence and solve some mysteries”, describes the medium Vandal.com.

Shadow Warrior 2: “is the incredible evolution of Flying Wild Hog’s quirky first-person shooter as we follow the new misadventures of former corporate shogun Lo Wang”.

Nioh 2: “vive the thrill of taking on hordes of fearsome yokai in this brutal masocore action RPG. Create your original protagonist and go on an adventure through the devastated landscapes of Japan in the Sengoku period”.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.