PlayStation confirms that the launch of God of War Ragnarok will not be delayed | PS5 | Consoles | SPORT-PLAY

When Sony first introduced the PlayStation 5 console, Santa Monica Studio ventured to announce god of war ragnarok, the next game in the saga. Unfortunately, the coronavirus stopped its release in 2021.

The developer company had to postpone the launch until 2022 but has not yet defined a date. Rumors indicate that it could be delayed until next year if the pandemic continues.

This information has been denied by Sony, a company that has already advanced the list of 22 games that will arrive on its consoles this year. You can review the extensive list at following link.

Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Gran Turismo 7 and of course God of War Ragnarok are among the selected titles. All of the above already have a release date, only the God of War game has not shared it.

God of War reaches 65,000 simultaneous users on Steam

Just on its first day of download on Steam, God of War has managed to exceed the mark of 65,000 simultaneous users on the platform and the numbers are increasing. It sits below Football Manager 2022, Team Fortress 2, and Destiny 2.

The title from Santa Monica Studios has managed to beat NFT MIRA 4, FIFA 22, 7 Days to Die and even Rocket League, one of the favorites of eSports fans.

