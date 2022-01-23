Pizzeria Il Pomodoro turned off the oven of its old house in San Pedro after 33 years

Il Pomodoro restaurant in San Pedro de Montes de Oca turned off its pizza oven last year. Like dozens of businesses, it closed cornered by the shortage of diners in the pandemic. His end came after 33 years in which he won the hearts of those who ate there.

A magnet for academics, students, politicians, movie actors and soccer players, it even served as a stage for filming television series with big names in Hollywood. Even Julia Roberts and Woody Harrelson ended up in that corner that smelled of fresh pasta and cheese.

The facade of the corner building is still standing. On one wall there is also a drawing of the smiling tomato with open eyes, characteristic of the extinct local, between signs that read “FOR RENT”. Inside there is nothing: everything was destroyed.

The Pomodoro Il Pomodoro in the 90s, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, near the Rodrigo Facio University City of the University of Costa Rica. Photography: Stéfano and Andrea Marchetti Lupetti for LN.

Now the forecast is to build a parking lot there in a few months, said the current owner of the property who preferred not to give his name when asked by this newspaper.

Il Pomodoro will now endure in the memory of a story that began to be woven in 1987 when an Italian immigrant rented at that point that would later become a gastronomic sanctuary and where the social life of the Rodrigo Facio University City of the University of Costa Rich (UCR).

The adventure began years before, in 1981, when the family came from Italy during a crisis that cooled the economy of that nation and motivated the clan to seek warmth across the sea.

Romano Marchetti Bascherini was 42 years old when he arrived in Costa Rica in 1980.

He had left his wife and two children in his native Forte dei Marmi facing the Ligurian Sea in the province of Lucca. The father and husband first crossed the Atlantic to prepare for the opening of the Maybo restaurant in front of the old Higuerón in San Pedro, which he opened in 1981 together with a partner.

“Maybo was successful but my father wanted something of his own. Il Pomodoro went through several stages. It started with about six tables and a small window to sell pizza slices and was then called Final exam. We always rent but he sought to buy there from the beginning. He was afraid of running out of premises. That is why he built a second Il Pomodoro near the Roosevelt School”, said his son Stéfano Marchetti Bertolani who with his brother Andrea continues to run that other place.

His father did not cook. He was an investor and had studied management. It was his wife Anna Bertolani Lupetti who took over the culinary direction. His dream was to create a place of authentic Italian food which was reflected in the menu, at first abundant in dishes based on seafood as is the tradition in the hometown of this family.

The Pomodoro Romano Marchetti Bascherini in front of Il Pomodoro in the 1990s. The businessman previously founded another place called Maybo, also in San Pedro, with a partner. Photography: Stéfano and Andrea Marchetti Lupetti for LN.

The couple imported the equipment, the anchovies, the flour and as many Italian products as possible, including the traditional ribbed tomatoes from Florence whose cans, more than three decades ago, were not available as they are now. They even brought cooks from their Forte dei Marmi village.

“I came without knowing Spanish and I faced everything with love because we were very happy. I would have followed my husband to the moon because he was a wonderful man. It was beautiful because the Ticos accepted us as Costa Ricans and the children settled in well,” said Doña Anna, still with a marked Italian accent. She clarifies, in case anyone doubts, that now she feels more Costa Rican than Italian.

The restaurant was so well received that, over time, they expanded the rented area three times to accommodate more tables.

“Media Costa Rica was passing by,” said the son, who also cited former presidents Óscar Arias, Rafael Ángel Calderón and José María Figueres among the regular visitors. Also ministers, businessmen, teachers and administrative staff of the UCR and students when there was money left over from the week to indulge.

Doña Anna said that there were teachers with fixed tables and they always asked them never to close because they loved the atmosphere between bohemian and rustic. At the end of their day of lessons, some teachers had the routine of taking refuge there to devour a pizza whose portions went down with a glass of wine.

“My dad knew half of the UCR and the vast majority of his friendships were born from his life in the restaurant for which he lived and where he was always,” said the son.

Marchetti treated Silvia Poll after winning the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and players from the National Team. With Hernán Médford, he even used to sit down to talk about soccer when he went.

Pizza shop Anna Bertolani Lupetti at the restaurant during the 1990s with an unidentified collaborator. Photography: Stéfano and Andrea Marchetti Lupetti.

Il Pomodoro became so popular that, in 1995, the Italian-born actor Bud Spencer filmed there with actor Philip Michael Thomas (from the television series Miami Vice) shots of his miniseries “We Are Angels”.

It was a fight scene and there were chairs flying and props breaking, the son recalled. That series also included national talent such as actress Thelma Darkins, César Meléndez and even Vica Andrade.

“They loved Romano very much, he was a kind, gentle person with a soft and easy treatment. Many friends still come here to the other restaurant to say hello to me because I remind them of all that time,” recalled Doña Anna.

In 2000, Romano and his family opened a second Il Pomodoro 200 meters from the original near the Roosevelt School in San Pedro. Now his sons Andrea and Stefano take care of the business.

However, the original restaurant did not withstand the pandemic. The family tried to endure at the beginning of 2020 and managed to resist for a while, but then the confinement of people was prolonged, including the closure of face-to-face classes at the UCR.

“March, April and June 2020 was like walking through a ghost town in that area. For us it was terrible and very hard. In addition, we had our employees with suspended days and they needed to get ahead. We gave them baskets of groceries to help themselves but, unfortunately, we had to close,” Stefano said.

Mother and son agree that their fondest memories of that place were all the people who always greeted the husband and father. For both, the affection that the businessman aroused is impressive.

Romano Marchetti Bascherini was 79 years old when he died in 2017 from liver disease.

Image from this Saturday, January 22, from the corner of Il Pomodoro. Inside there is nothing left of the restaurant and the forecast is to convert the current building into a parking lot. Photography: Rafael Pacheco.

“We were very, very happy. When two people come together and live well together, they also work well. We supported each other a lot. It was such a big adventure for me because I didn’t know Spanish and I didn’t know anybody. It was our big bet”, remembers Doña Anna.

However, some disagreements are not erased by time and still hover over the Marchetti clan, such as, for example, who gave the name.

“I remember that the four of us were in the car and my dad wondered what to name the restaurant. someone said that pomodoro but until today there is a dispute between us who it was”, said Stéfano.