Perro Bermúdez and Paco Villa apologized to the America board

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.22.2022 19:53:55





Enrique “the Dog” Bermudez Y Paco Villa apologized to the directive of America after this Friday they charged against her for not having closed the far right that Santiago Solari, the team’s coach, has asked so much of.

During your participation in the program line of 4both conductors they especially questioned Santiago Bañossports president, and even Villa pointed out that “it does not work” in the midst of a series of comments that led to them receiving a reprimand.

“Really, on the whole planet there is not a far right…?it really is amazing. Either they don’t have wool or the directive doesn’t work“, commented the Dog in a heated debate between both communicators.

Strong criticism from Paco Villa and Enrique Bermudez to Santiago Baños for his work in the signings, especially the far right. Poor planning in time and execution has been evident. pic.twitter.com/oCXIXqTnzq – Alejandro Alfaro (@AlexAlfaro48) January 22, 2022

Those present would conclude that Bathrooms “not doing a good job” in the America board, this not without first highlighting that other clubs are getting players whose contracts are ending, something that does not happen in Coapa with the far right.

In the current market, the Eagles were unable to close Uriel Antuna, Brian Ocampo, Pablo Solari or Paul Arriolawho looked outlined to arrive at the club.

And the apologies came

Yes OK Villa had defended that no one prevents him from giving his views on Televisathis Saturday his words were called into question by publishing a message identical to that of Perro Bermúdez, in which both acknowledged having made a mistake in making their comments.