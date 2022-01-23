People reveals that Kanye West hit Kim Kardashian for having babysitters for his children

The popular American magazine has revealed everything that happened between Kanye West Y kim kardashian for their children’s nannies.

For no one is there a doubt about the moment that the now ex-couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian live. Their separation has left a lot of controversy, and the last one revolves around the abuse and controversy over the nannies that Kim uses to take care of her four children.

Magazine People published an article where they obtained confessions from Kim, where he expresses great discontent for Kanye’s new song with the rapper The Game titled ‘eazy’, song that criticizes her and also threatens to hit her now partner, the presenter Peter Davison.

It was there, where People also confessed that Kanye hit Kim for using babysitters, the article says the following:

“It was a cheap shot for him to start hitting her for having babysitters. Many of her friends don’t think it was right either. Of course she has babysitters,” adds the source. “She has four sons. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her love life.”

People concluded by stating the following:

“Kim is very hurt by the fact that she continues to air their relationship and her custody to the world,” the source shares. “She thinks that’s the only thing that’s sacred, but this isn’t her place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels he’s doing.”

