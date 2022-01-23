Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez apologized in networks with Baños after criticizing America

During this transfer market, the directive of the Americaheaded by its president Santiago Baths He has not been able to close the hiring of the right winger they are looking for.

Names like those of Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari, Paul Arriola And till Juan Otero, have sounded in the azulcrema orbit, but for one reason or another no negotiation took place, something that was strongly criticized by Paco Villa and Enrique Bermúdez on the TUDN program.

“Everyone is signing players who are out of contract and the America can not. Bathrooms don’t work,” Villa said.

“Either they don’t have wool or the board doesn’t work. Incredible that they couldn’t hire a right winger,” Enrique Bermúdez said on the Linea de 4 program.

However, days after expressing his position on the problems of America to sign, both Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez apologized with the same message to Santiago Baths in social networks.

“I offer a sincere apology to the America club, to its board and especially to Santiago Baths, for the personal opinions expressed yesterday. Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the Club or give it the opportunity to give its position regarding the needs of players and the negotiations that the board may be carrying out during the contracting window.

“Once the transfer window is over, we will invite Santiago Baths to TUDN to talk about the transfers made by the America. There we will ask him all our concerns, and those of the Club’s fans,” said Villa and Bermúdez each on their respective Twitter.

