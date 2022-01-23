Oslo: Steven Spielberg’s movie for Chernobyl fans

“My memory of seeing Oslo on stage for the first time is still very much alive,” said Kristie Macosko Krieger. “I felt then what I feel now: This is a powerful and necessary story for our time.”

Oslo: the new HBO movie IMDb

When it premieres?

The official trailer confirms that the film will come to HBO on May 29 of this year.

The cast

Oslo is starring ruth wilson like Mona Juul, who is a Norwegian foreign minister, and Andrew Scott as Terje Rod-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband.

They also star in Oslo Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus, and Sasson Gabai.

What are the Oslo Peace Accords?

On September 13, 1993, the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the negotiator Palestine Liberation Organization (OLP) Mahmoud Abbas signed in the White House a Declaration of principles on interim self-government agreements, which received the name “Oslo Agreement”.

In the agreement, Israel accepted the PLO as the representative of the Palestinians, and the PLO agreed to put a stop to terrorism, recognizing Israel’s right to exist in peace. As part of the agreement, a Palestinian Authority (PA) would be established and would assume governing responsibilities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip for a period of five years, after which a new talk on borders, refugees and the fate of Jerusalem.

The president’s administration bill clinton he had only a small part of the deal, but he invested a great deal of time and resources to help Israel and the Palestinians implement the deal. But when Clinton left the presidency, the peace process stalled and a new wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence began.