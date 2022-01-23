Once You See Megan Fox’s Subtle Genetic Malformation, You Can’t Unsee It: ‘They’re Really Fat’

For most of her time as a celebrity, Megan Fox has been considered a standard-bearer for modern beauty. That level of magnetism can be both a gift and a curse. The 35-year-old’s sex symbol status drew more attention after transformers. But the other side of the coin is that every inch of Fox’s body is put under the microscope.

People have been looking at Jennifer’s body star long enough to notice that his thumbs are oddly shaped. The reason for this is a rare genetic condition that creates shorter “thumbs on the toes.” There have been plenty of jokes about his digits, but Fox hasn’t let that hurt his self-esteem.

Megan Fox has ‘thumbs on her toes’

Megan Fox at the Met Gala 2021 | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Pictures

Fox’s stubby thumbs are due to brachydactyly. Brachydactyly is an inherited trait that results in shorter bones in the fingers or toes. In case you want a mnemonic to remind yourself of this, brachydactyly literally translates to “short finger” in Greek, as Healthline reports.

There are several forms of this genetic peculiarity. But Fox has type D, which only results in smaller “drumstick thumbs” while leaving the rest of his fingers a normal size. The cause of brachydactyly is not clear. Possible reasons for the slight deformity include exposure to certain medications the mother takes during pregnancy or blood flow problems in the hands when the thumbs were owned by a baby.

On the plus side, brachydactyly does not require any medical treatment in the vast majority of circumstances. Severe cases may prompt surgery if attachment problems are evident. The only other functional issue may be finding gloves that fit.

It would be hyperbolic to say that Fox has been held back by her thumbs. But the fact that they became a topic of conversation is indicative of how ruthlessly members of the media and social media trolls inspect the bodies of celebrities, often in bad faith.

Fox hasn’t let his thumbs affect his self-image.

Fox learned early in her career that being anointed as a Hollywood star comes with a level of misogynistic scrutiny that is annoying at best and insidious at worst.

In 2020, a clip of Jimmy Kimmel Live! went viral when Fox described his sketchy experience filming a scene for bad boys 2 with Michael Bay when he was 15 years old. Bay’s rudeness to an underage girl can be extraordinary (although probably not as extraordinary as it should be). But it set a precedent for how Hollywood viewed Fox. From that experience, she was treated like the last piece of red meat and not a person.

The Tennessee native’s sexuality was transformed from an asset to a hindrance. Fox’s departure from the Transformers franchise came with an unnecessarily vindictive letter that shattered his reputation. His 2009 film Jennifer’s Body was dismissed by many as just another sex-infused horror film. Since then, it has been claimed as a feminist cult classic.

Fox has remained herself through it all. During an interview with Jay Leno in 2012, he referred to his thumbs as “weird” and “really fat,” but he’s not ashamed of them. (Although his confidence couldn’t stop him from using a double thumb for a Motorola Super Bowl commercial, as you can see on YouTube.)

Abnormal genetic conditions have not prevented many stars from breaking into the industry.

Would David Bowie have had the same legacy if his eyes were the same color? Absolutely, but it made him look great. Sure, his left eye was the result of a damaged iris after taking a punch to the face, but he made it work for him.

Mila Kunis was born blind in one eye and with heterochromia (each of her eyes is a different color). She hid these facts for years as her career rose.

On the younger side, Gaten Matarazzo of Strange things Fame was born with cleidocranial dysostosis (CCD), which affects her ability to grow her teeth, collarbone, and skull. Matarazzo has spoken of living with this condition to advocate for the relatively few who have CCD.

These examples do not erase the fact that discrimination is alive and well in the entertainment industry. But some of the talk about these conditions seems to be better than it once was.

