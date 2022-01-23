now he’s gone to kenya

TO Elsa Pataky and his whole family loves nature and the great outdoors. And also wildlife, something they have very close at hand at their home in Australia, in Byron Bay, so it is not surprising that Elsa Pataky dreamed of traveling to Kenya, specifically to one of the national parks in the country, where you can closely observe the fauna of the savannah.

“I dreamed of Africa,” writes Elsa Pataky, whom we see aboard one of the 4x4s that travels through the savannah. Instagram @elsapatakyconfidential

Now she has finally been able to see her dream come true and Elsa Pataky, on an endless vacation – whoever caught her – has flown to Africa. “I dreamed of Africa”, writes Elsa and we are not surprised. Who has not dreamed of visiting the black continent at some time?

After several weeks in which Elsa has been traveling all over Europe (in one of those cities, Elsa and her children met Chris Hemsworth, who was filming), the actress has visited Rome, Paris, London, Prague, Venice and even Jerez de la Frontera –was one of the guests of honor at SICAB–, Seville, Ibiza and Madrid. In addition, the family spent Christmas in the snow, so after those very long vacations, it was time to change continents.

In Kenya, Elsa Pataky and her children have been able to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of that country, but, above all, its incredible fauna and tribal culture. have been able to have elephants a few meters from them, they have galloped on horseback through the savannah and they have also had moments of relaxation in the camp where they are staying. What’s more, have had the opportunity to visit some tribes, such as the Masai Mara or the Samburu, already very accustomed to receiving western travelers.