Nintendo Begins Removing Fan-Made Pokémon FPS Videos

We get an interesting announcement related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokémon and the fan-made FPS game that went viral a few days ago.

They remove the FPS of Pokémon

In this case, we have been able to find out that Nintendo has started removing all videos from almost all platforms. These videos can no longer be found on Twitter and YouTube.

We remind you that the project was the work of a user known as Dragon, who went completely viral by creating a Pokémon-inspired first-person shooter. He had an arsenal of shootable Pokémon and weapons and used Unreal Engine. The user never shared if it is going to be released or not, but now it seems that Nintendo has taken action.

This is one of the few videos left available:

I spent the past month making a Pokemon FPS from unrealengine

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

