Nicole Kidman extends her television streak with a series for Apple TV + | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Nicole Kidman, who a few years ago was one of the biggest movie stars, will continue to focus on television and will now work on “Roar”, a new series that Apple TV + is preparing with a very female cast.

After succeeding on the small screen with hits like “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019), Kidman will be joined in “Roar” by other very prominent actresses such as Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie.

Apple TV + defined this Tuesday in a statement to “Roar” as an anthology series of “feminist fables and black humor.”

“Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensh (the heads of ‘GLOW’, 2017-2019) and based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, ‘Roar’ is a collection of eight half-hour episodes that mix television genres and are told through an exclusively female point of view,” the platform said.

Kidman will also executive produce “Roar.”

Since making it big in front of and behind the camera with “Big Little Lies,” the Australian actress has found her inspiration on television in recent years.

For example, last year he presented the limited series “The Undoing” on HBO, a luxurious thriller set in New York high society led by Kidman alongside Hugh Grant, Édgar Ramírez and Donald Sutherland.

In addition, the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers” is pending premiere, in which she is accompanied by Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Michael Shannon.

And last October it was announced that he has reached an agreement with Amazon to star in and produce the series “Things I Know to Be True”.

As for the cinema, the winner of the Oscar for best actress for “The Hours” (2002) launched the musical comedy “The Prom” in 2020, recently shot “The Northman” under the direction of Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse”, 2019), and his participation in “Being The Ricardos” has also been rumored, a film that Aaron Sorkin is preparing and in which he would form the leading couple with Javier Bardem.