Nicky Jam will debut as a film director

Nicky Jam is ready to make his debut as a filmmaker. The singer is in talks with Netflix to develop La perla, a film of his authorship that will lead him to occupy the director’s chair for the first time.

The Puerto Rican revealed that he is in negotiations to start the production of this story, whose script he wrote together with one of the screenwriters of La casa de papel, without revealing his name.

“That’s it. I had been working on this story for a long time and I was introduced to the screenwriter of La casa de papel. He loved the story and talked to the people at Netflix. Regardless of whether it’s with them or whoever, we’re going to get it out,” the singer shared.

The interpreter of X and The Lover announced that the story is about “two boys in the neighborhood of La Perla, in Puerto Rico. We want to do something really big.”

His directorial debut coincides with his gradual growth as a film actor. Nicky Jam has participated in the films xXx –together with Vin Diesel– and Bad boys for life –accompanied by Will Smith–; He also lent his voice in the dubbing of the recent Tom and Jerry movie. On television he starred in his biographical series The winner, of which he is already preparing a continuation.

“I have another movie coming out called American Sole, where the executive producer is Kevin Hart (two-time Emmy nominee). Even there Bad Bunny also comes out. In addition to the second season of The winner, “he said.

Nicky Jam is also preparing for his first movie star, as he recently produced a film where he leads the cast. “We filmed it with a very large company and I am going to be the protagonist. I can’t give the information yet, but it’s the first Hollywood movie I’m going to star in.”

These projects make the dream of being a movie star a reality, a desire that Nicky Jam yearned for since he discovered his passion for the seventh art.

“It’s a dream because I’ve been a fan of movies and this Hollywood thing all my life. It is something I have always wanted in my life. The truth is, the mere fact of having been in three Hollywood movies, of saying ‘I’ve been on the big screens’ is enough; not everyone can say that. I am happy with that. If something else comes out, everything is a blessing.”

So much work in acting does not separate him from his responsibilities in music. In more than 25 years of career, Nick Rivera Caminero, his real name, has become a foundation of urban music. His more than 23 million listeners per month on Spotify and the Latin Grammy he won with his song El Perdon endorse him.

On January 27, Nicky Jam will release his new single Ojos Rojos, whose video he made in Spain under the direction of Willy Rodríguez. “For me it means one more single, one more year of life. I have the feeling that the issue is going to be a stick. I have a good vibe from the results, and I hope that the public feels what I feel when they listen to the song.”

Fans will be able to hear the song live as part of the Infinity tour that will resume shows in Boston on February 3. Nicky Jam will perform in the first quarter of the year in 13 cities in the United States and Canada, to later resume their shows in Latin America.

With information from Adolfo López | The Sun of Mexico