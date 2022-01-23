Nicky Jam will debut as a film director – El Occidental

Nicky Jam is ready to make his debut as a filmmaker. The singer is in talks with Netflix to develop The Pearla film of his authorship that will take him to the director’s chair for the first time.

The Puerto Rican revealed that he is in negotiations to begin production of this story, whose script he wrote together with one of the screenwriters of The Money Heistwithout revealing his name.

“That’s it. I had been working on this story for a long time and I was introduced to the screenwriter of The Money Heist. She loved the story and talked to the people at Netflix. Regardless of whether she is with them or with whoever, we are going to take her out, ”the singer shared in an interview with The Sun of Mexico.

The interpreter of X Y The lover He announced that the story is about “two boys in the neighborhood of La Perla, in Puerto Rico. We want to do something really big.”

His directorial debut coincides with his gradual growth as a film actor. Nicky Jam has participated in the tapes xXx –with Vin Diesel– and bad boys for life –accompanied by Will Smith–; he also lent his voice in the dubbing of the recent film by Tom and Jerry. On television she starred in her biographical series The winnerof which he is already preparing a continuation.

“I have another movie to release called american sun, where the executive producer is Kevin Hart (two time Emmy nominee). Even there Bad Bunny also comes out. In addition to the second season of The winner“, he claimed.

Nicky Jam is also preparing for his first movie star, as he recently produced a film where he leads the cast. “We filmed it with a very large company and I am going to be the protagonist. I can’t give the information yet, but it’s the first Hollywood movie I’m going to star in.”

These projects make the dream of being a movie star a reality, a desire that Nicky Jam yearned for since he discovered his passion for the seventh art.

“It’s a dream because I’ve been a fan of movies and this Hollywood thing all my life. It is something I have always wanted in my life. The truth is, the mere fact of having been in three Hollywood movies, of saying ‘I’ve been on the big screens’ is enough; not everyone can say that. I am happy with that. If something else comes out, everything is a blessing.”

So much work in acting does not separate him from his responsibilities in music. In more than 25 years of career, Nick Rivera Caminero – his real name – has become a foundation of urban music. The more than 23 million listeners of him per month on Spotify and the Latin Grammy that he won with his song The forgiveness they vouch for it

On January 27 Nicky Jam will release his new single Red eyes, whose video he made in Spain with the direction of Willy Rodríguez. “For me it means one more single, one more year of life. I have the feeling that the topic is going to be a stick. I have a good vibe from the results, and I hope that the public feels what I feel when they listen to the song.”

Fans will be able to hear the song live on tour infinity which will resume performances in Boston on February 3. Nicky Jam will perform in the first quarter of the year in 13 cities in the United States and Canada, to later resume their shows in Latin America.