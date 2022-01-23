New Johnny Depp movie is announced amid controversy and scandal

Amid a new lawsuit against Amber Heard, it has been confirmed that there will be a new movie starring Johnny Depp.

And it is that as we told you previously, since his divorce in 2016, the career of the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has suffered a severe setback, because after the accusations of his ex-wife for domestic violence, there are fewer and fewer producers and directors who want to work with the actor.

An example of this was the case of ‘The Minamata Photographer’. Well, the producing studio abandoned the project due to the complaints against him and in the same way Warner Bros. asked him to abandon his role in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga.

What is the new Johnny Depp movie

However, everything indicates that the American producer, screenwriter and musician is as determined not to give up his career as he is to clear his name in court.

This is because, according to the portal specialized in cinema and entertainment, ‘Deadline’, the actor will play King Louis XV, who ruled France for 59 years, maintaining the second longest reign in the country’s history.

Thus, the new film by Johnny Depp, still untitled, will be a biopic about the controversial sovereign, who went from being the “Well Beloved” king to earning the hatred of the people for corruption cases and his long list of lovers.

Said production will be directed by the French Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also act in the film as Jeanne du Barry, one of the monarch’s lovers, and according to the portal, the filming could take place in the very palace of Versailles.

Considering that this occurs after Depp received honorary awards at European festivals, it could be that the protagonist of ‘Edward Scissorhands’ decides to continue his career on this continent and outside of Hollywood after the controversy that has haunted him for six years.

And it is that this seems very far from over, because although evidence has been found against Amber Heard, a court will still have to decide in April whether or not there was violence in the marriage, while a future documentary series of both versions will also will show the evidence of the case to the whole world.

