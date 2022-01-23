Netflix talks about the deal between Microsoft and Activision

The acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft is causing all kinds of reactions in the gaming industry. While fans of Xbox and PlayStation are fighting over the issue of exclusivity, the big entertainment companies are seeing exactly what this new deal could mean for the future, and Netflix It is one of the few that has already spoken about it.

During your most recent earnings report, Netflix took the opportunity to talk about its gaming division, which, as you well know, already has several mobile games in its catalog. However, the streaming giant intends to expand this library with new titles, and believes that the agreement between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft represents them in a certain way.

The director of operations and products for Netflix, Greg Peters, talked about how “exciting” the new purchase of microsoft, and like them, Netflix it also wants to significantly expand its franchises so that customers can have a greater variety of video games at their disposal. peters knows that microsoft look for content to reinforce Xbox GamePass, and considers that the future of gaming will be in subscription services.

“I think to some extent it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have about subscription as a great model for connecting consumers around the world with games and gaming experiences. We’re open to licensing, access to big game IP that people will recognize. And I think you’re going to see some of that over the next year. We’ve been building in parallel what I’m really excited about, which is the kind of in-house development capability, our own game studio. We have been hiring some incredible talent who bring a set of experiences to this process.”

So as you can see, Netflix believe that the model Xbox GamePass it’s the future. But what do you think? Do you think physical video games are dying out? Leave us your answer in the comments.

Publisher’s note: Obviously, Netflix is ​​a very small company compared to the giant that is Microsoft, so don’t expect them to suddenly start buying video game studios like there is no tomorrow. After all, Netflix’s gaming project is more of an add-on to the original service. At least for now.

Via: GameSpot