Nacho Beristáin, Mexican coach, exploded against Canelo Álvarez and Chávez Jr

Nacho Beristáin, boxing coach, strongly criticized both Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. mentioning that the son of “The Great Mexican Champion“is an embarrassment currently due to its recent performances.

“It’s been a long time since your race finished and he no longer has anything to offer, except those painful exhibitions like the one he is now preparing before Jake Paul. no longer have nothing to lift, the only thing it does is give at each moment a embarrassing show“, he mentioned Beristain in interview with The Day.

On the other hand, the legendary coach criticized the Cinnamon mentioning that it is a ‘dollar making machine‘ as well as saying that the native of Jalisco does not sympathize with the Mexican public. Nacho Bersitain assured that Álvarez’s rivals are not of greater risk, for which he called him ‘farce’ to the Super Middleweight Champion.

“That thing about going for the cruiser belt before Ilunga Makabu, which does not represent any challenge, that is nothing more than a farce. They look for fights for him to win, like that cruise championship against a fighter it has no quality nor does it represent any risk”, sentenced the coach of Mexican boxing.

