Musk and Bezos lose billions of dollars in just one week after the collapse of technology and cryptocurrency stocks

Shares of technology companies and the value of cryptocurrencies have fallen sharply this week, resulting in colossal losses in the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people.

According to a report from Bloomberg, this would have been the worst week for the stock market since the abrupt drop that occurred at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX and currently the richest person on the planet, lost $25.1 billion, while Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, saw a $20 billion decrease in his wealth.

In third place is Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, who lost $17.7 billion. While the fortune of Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, decreased by 10.4 billion

Large companies have also suffered in recent days. The share price of US media and exercise equipment company Peloton fell below its IPO price, and shares of Netflix plunged to their lowest level in a decade.

As of Friday’s close, the tech-focused Nasdaq was down 7.6% for the week, its biggest drop since March 2020. This is also the index’s fourth consecutive weekly decline, the longest decline in nine months.

Cryptocurrencies were not far behind, with bitcoin falling 16.8% over the last week. Other cryptocurrencies have seen even more dramatic losses. The value of Ethereum, for example, is down 25%.

Part of the blame for this market destabilization lies with the prospect of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The situation is expected to continue over the next week as investors await further guidance on the government’s plan. central bank of the North American country to raise rates.