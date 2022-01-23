Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live: live minute by minute the match of day 3 of the Liga MX online today











Attempt missed. Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) right footed shot from the right side of the box.















Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Foul by Adrián Aldrete (Cruz Azul).















Arturo González (Monterrey) left footed shot from outside the box is parried.















Duván Vergara (Monterrey) has received a foul in the opposite field.















Foul by Pablo Aguilar (Cruz Azul).















Shot standing high and through the center of the goal. Arturo González (Monterrey) header from outside the area. Assisted by John Medina with a headed pass.















Duván Vergara (Monterrey) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Juan Escobar (Blue Cross).















Hand of Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey).

















Corner, Monterey. Corner committed by Pablo Aguilar.















Duván Vergara (Monterrey) right footed shot from outside the box is parried. Assisted by Sebastian Vegas.















Celso Ortíz (Monterrey) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Ignacio Rivero (Cruz Azul).

















Offside, Monterey. Celso Ortiz tries a through ball, but Rogelio Funes Mori is caught offside.















Missed shot. Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) header from the center of the area that goes too high. Assisted by Maximiliano Meza with a cross to the box.















Missed shot by Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul) shot with the right foot from outside the area that goes too high. Assisted by Bryan Angulo.















Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Ignacio Rivero (Cruz Azul) right footed shot from the center of the box.















Duván Vergara (Monterrey) has received a foul in the defensive zone.















Foul by Juan Escobar (Blue Cross).















Missed shot by Bryan Angulo (Cruz Azul) header from the center of the box that misses to the left. Assist by Carlos Rodríguez with a cross to the box.















Foul by Duván Vergara (Monterrey).















Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul) has received a foul on the right wing.

















First part begins.















Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump onto the field to start the warm-up exercises



