Monterey vs. Cruz Azul – Match Report – January 23, 2022

Cruz Azul let go of the victory on the third day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament and ended with a 2-2 draw against Rayados, a team that will now have to focus on playing the Club World Cup, which will take place next February.

In this match on the third day, I highlight that Uriel Antuna scored his first goal with the Celeste team and the appearance of Rodolfo Pizarro with Monterrey, teams to which he returned for this tournament as a reinforcement after passing through Inter Miami.

The capital team had a good start, looking to take advantage in the first minutes, but when goalkeeper Esteban Andrada was required, he prevented the fall of his frame.

Rayados tried to respond, Duván Vergara came from the left side and shot from outside the area, but the ball was deflected by the defensive sector and thus the possibility of getting ahead on the scoreboard vanished.

Rogelio Funes Mori let go of a clear opportunity in the 26th minute when he received the ball in the area, took a shot that was too crossed, for which the ball went to the side of the cabin defended by Jesús Corona.

Cruz Azul did not cease in its efforts to harm the locals and did so in the 30th minute, when Carlos Rodríguez gave a pass to Uriel Antuna, who did not forgive and sent the ball into the net to make it 1-0 on the board.

Rayados tried to react when they found themselves down on the scoreboard, but they faced a Celeste squad that knew how to contain the attempts and did not cease in their efforts to increase the difference on the scoreboard.

Cruz Azul made it 2-0 at 53 minutes, through a penalty charged by Bryan Angulo, after a play that required a VAR review, through which it was determined that there was a foul by Stefan Medina on Ignacio Rivero.

The Monterrey team was left with a man less due to the expulsion of Stefan Medina and that made it more difficult for them in their search to shorten the distance on the scoreboard, although they had disturbing arrivals.

Gradually the match became rougher, both teams tried to hurt the opponent and it was at 91 minutes when Rogelio Funes Mori made it 2-1 for Rayados.

The insistence paid off for Monterrey, after 96 minutes it was César Montes who made it 2-2 by heading in a cross from Maxi Meza and thus they each took a point.