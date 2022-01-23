Metaverse War: Decentraland vs. The Sandbox

The term “metaverse” was first used in 1992 by author Neal Stephenson in his science fiction novel SnowCrash. In his novel, Stephenson drew a world in which avatars of life would meet in a 3D virtual reality environment.

The metaverse is now a shared digital reality in which digital representations of people can interact with each other. So much Decentraland What The Sandbox they offer metaverse versions. But what is the difference? Learn more with our guide below.

What is the metaverse?

It is difficult to give a concrete definition of the “metaverse” due to its early development. Trying to define the metaverse in 2022 may be similar to trying to define the Internet in the ’80s. A new form of communication is being built, but no one is sure what this technology will look like in the future.

It’s important pointing that there will not be a single metaverse. There will be many metaverses that will fulfill many different functions such as playing, trading, and educating, among others.

Also, there are many different companies interested in building metaverses. Currently, the most famous may be Goal, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, which adopted a new name in October 2021.

A current example of a metaverse could be Roblox, a platform for playing and creating games. The platform claims that it has 47 million daily users and that more than half of American children use it.

Decentraland and The Sandbox are another example of metaverses. Unlike Roblox, both are fully decentralized metaverses. This means that there is no centralized entity that controls the platforms. Both virtual worlds are built on the blockchain (blockchain) from Ethereum.

The platforms’ code does not run on centralized servers controlled by a single entity. Both platforms plan to govern themselves through the use of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations or DAO. The Decentraland platform is governed by its users through the Decentraland DAO. Users who own the cryptocurrency MANNA or NFTs from Decentraland, they can choose to vote on the proposed changes on the platform.

At the moment, The Sandbox does not have a DAO and is being managed by a centralized entity. However, it plans to launch a DAO in the near future, with the SAND cryptocurrency as the governance token for decision-making.

Decentraland vs. The Sandbox: What’s the difference?

Decentraland has 90,601 parcels of virtual land (LAND). These are grouped into individual LAND parcels, farms (multiple parcels), districts (parcels with similar themes), and plazas (non-negotiable community-owned parcels). Decentraland has three types of tokens: MANA, WEAR and EARTH.

The Sandbox has 166,464 parcels and they can be grouped into estates (owned by one person) or districts (owned by 2 or more people). It also has four types of tokens or tokens: SAND, ASSETS, GAMES and LAND.

One of the main differences between the two platforms is the time they have been operating. Decentraland is the oldest and was the pioneer of the 3D Metaverse operating in blockchain. It was the first to create a working test model and currently has a game that is available to the public.

Meanwhile, Sandbox only has an “Alpha” version available to the public.

While Decentraland is run by a DAO, Sandbox is not. An interesting thing to note is that The Sandbox, unlike Decentraland, seems to have a more detailed and concrete plan going forward. Being managed by a centralized authority (which has experience in the gaming industry), rather than a DAO, can be an advantage.

Currently, The Sandbox has better graphics than Decentraland. However, users must download a Windows app to access the platform. Decentraland also enables peer-to-peer communication without a centralized server being able to listen to what you say.

History of Decentraland and The Sandbox

The Decentraland Foundation was founded by Stephen Ordano Y Ariel Meilich in 2015. The Foundation is behind the development of the Decentraland software and holds the intellectual property rights and maintains the eponymous website. The team behind the project held an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2017 and raised 86,206 Ethereum (about $26 million at the time) to fund the development of the platform, which was released to the public in January 2020.

On the other hand, The Sandbox was originally a mobile phone game released on May 15, 2012. It was developed by the video game studio pixowl. It got its name because it provided users with tools to create their own (non-linear) game mode, commonly known as sandbox (sandbox). The brand “The Sandbox” was acquired by Animoca Brand in 2018.

Under this brand, Animoca Brands began the development of the well-known metaverse that we know today using the name of the mobile phone game.

In 2019, The Sandbox raised $2.01 million in cash and cryptocurrency to fund its development. In November 2021, soft bank led another investment for the platform for USD 93 million.

The “Alpha” version of The Sandbox metaverse was released on November 29, 2021. The original The Sandbox game is still available as The Sandbox Evolution.

The Sandbox vs. Decentraland Backing

The project is backed by many well-known companies including FBG Capital, CoinFund Y Digital Currency Group. In addition, Decentraland has partnered with Cyberpunk, Polygon, Samsung and the South Korean government.

SoftBank, a Tokyo-based Japanese multinational investment management conglomerate, is one of the largest sponsors of The Sandbox. The bank invests mainly in companies in the technology, energy and financial sectors and is one of the largest investment firms in the world. It received the endorsement of several firms such as Uber, WeWork and Slack.

Where to buy SAND and MANA tokens

Cryptocurrencies play an important role in both Decentralad and The Sandbox. They are the fuel of these metaverse economies.

Visitors to these metaverses can use their respective cryptocurrencies to purchase various items, services, or experiences. These items may include virtual terrain.

Buying experiences can range from tickets to a concert or museum, a hot air balloon ride, or even trying your luck at a casino. You can also choose to trade items at bartertown of Decentraland (an NFT ‘cyberpunk’ Plaza), buy digital art or go to the Decentraland University. All of these activities require cryptocurrency to participate.

You can easily buy MANA using centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and eToro. If you are looking to buy SAND, the best place to do it is at Gemini. This is because SAND is not currently available on Coinbase.

you can also buy MANA and SAND using many popular decentralized exchanges. Both the MANA token and the SAND token are ERC-20 Ethereum (ETH) tokens. You can easily trade these tokens on decentralized exchanges using ETH or other popular ERC-20 tokens. Some popular decentralized exchanges for these tokens include Uniswap, Metamask Swap and Sushiswap.

Another competition in the metaverse

Other decentralized metaverses to consider are Somnium Space Y Enjin. Somnium Space is an open source platform and virtual reality world built on the blockchain of Ethereum. It is similar to Decentraland and The Sandbox. It allows users to buy land, items and digital services.

The enjin network is an interconnected ecosystem of games that work on a chain of blocks or blockchain. facebook (now Goal), it’s also building a metaverse. But nevertheless, most likely this metaverse is not decentralized, but a centralized world like Roblox.

Which is the best?

At the moment, it is difficult to choose a decentralized metaverse as ‘the best’. The Sandbox is still in Alpha mode and hasn’t been as tested as Decentraland. Still, it has better graphics and runs smoother. At the moment, The Sandbox is much more centralized than Decentraland.

Having a metaverse built on top of Ethereum with large amounts of centralization removes the benefits and goes against the idea of ​​working on the blockchain of Ethereum. However, many projects blockchain They start out centralized and decentralize over time, something The Sandbox plans to do in the future.

Via Benzinga, translated by El Planteo.

Photo by Richard Horvath via Unsplash