Megan Fox talks about the transition of her style – El Financiero

The megan fox style going to public events has changed since she met her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, since previously she didn’t like how they dressed her for her projects because her publicists aimed for the world to see her in a more serious way, with which she didn’t feel comfortable.

“My style has definitely changed”, Megan told the magazine fashion. “Before it was not something I thought about because as an actress I had been classified in the category of being a sex symbol. And publicists bring in a stylist and it’s about dressing more seriously, so that the world takes you more seriously as an actress. But I wasn’t dressed the way I liked to express myself. So I put aside fashion. I was like, ‘I don’t give a fuck what you put on me because I’m not going to like it anyway,'” she added.

However, who has played characters in movies like transformers or Ninja Turtles expresses herself more has become more permissive in showing itself as it is since she met the singer with whom she is now engaged in marriage.

“Musicians have so much freedom to express themselves in the way they dress. They can be much more extravagant than actors usually are. Before I was famous, everyone who knew me knew that I would always wear a really crazy piece, and everyone would say, ‘you dress weird.’ Y It wasn’t until I was shaped and had to dress in a way that I gave that up.. And being with him, he’s a bit eccentric in the way he dresses, and that has freed me up to express myself more.”

Engagement ring

The couple noted that announced their engagement on social media through a recording of his cell phone to control the narrative around them. Machine Gun Kelly even elaborated on the ring that he gave to his beloved and that it was a Stephen Webster exclusive design.

“It is a pure blood Colombian emerald, without treatment. It was simply carved directly from the mine. And the diamond was Stephen’s,” said Colson Baker, the 31-year-old rapper’s real name.

He also unveiled the idea behind the jewel. “The concept is that the ring can be separated to make two rings. When attached, it is held in place by a magnet. So do you see how it fits? And then form a dark heart. And do you see this here? The bands are actually spines. So if he tries to take it off, it hurts. The love is pain”, stated Machine Gun Kelly.

This assertion has been questioned due to nuances that point to an erroneous conception of romantic love, whose premise is based on the fact that if there is no suffering or sacrifice, the other person is not loved. Both personalities have not made any further statements in this regard.