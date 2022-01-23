Medicine shortage worsens in the IMSS of Pánuco

Pánuco.- The lack of medication for beneficiaries of the Mexican Institute of Social Security in Pánuco is seriously worsening and it is not only controlled medications that are scarce, even paracetamol and the most basic to treat colds and temperatures is not found in the dependency.

The situation no longer only affects patients with chronic degenerative diseases, there are also patients with psychiatric illnesses who are losing their control charts due to the lack of medicine, some arrive suffering nervous breakdowns desperately demanding they be given the medicine, this situation is very serious .

The complication of these situations is that people who have the benefit of social security and for which they cover biweekly fees, are not receiving the corresponding benefit from the institution, which forces them to find themselves in the need to buy their medicines from pharmacies. individuals

In this regard, Mr. Bernabé Navarrete Quezada, announced that his wife and some of his relatives have had problems obtaining medication.

“This situation is going from bad to worse, unfortunately before there were medicines that were never missing that were always in the pharmacy and now these are not found and there is no way to miss the treatment, as in the case of his wife and some relatives.”

He stated that for two years this situation has become widespread and also at the national level they are aware that many patients, including children with cancer or women with cancer, have also died because they do not have the medicines on time.

“In the case of diabetes and hypertension, medications are not that expensive and therefore there is an alternative to being able to get them at a private pharmacy, however, what is the use of paying your social security fee if you do not have the benefit?” Indian

He stated that not only dependencies such as IMSS, but also the ISSSTE are dealing with this problem since the central government handled the medicines and everything is done from Mexico City when previously there were warehouses and distribution was at the state level.

As it became known at the national level The origin of this problem occurred in the first case due to the decision of the Federal Government of President López Obrador to end agreements with laboratories that for years raffle medicines.

After them, the problems began and one of the most obvious is that faced by children and women with cancer, mainly who continue to deal with the lack of medicines, which has cost the lives of many of them and now the most basic ones are in short supply. .

By Victor Montiel