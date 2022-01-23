Media Markt lowers the iPhone 13 to an all-time low price

The iPhone 13 of Manzana it is the ultimate smartphone. Because media market, a German multinational dedicated to the sale of consumer electronics products, leaves it at an unbeatable price.

The chain of establishments Media Markt takes advantage of the January slope to lower the price of one of the great dominators of the market, such as technology iPhone.

Because those who try iPhone once can only enter into that spiral of thinking what will be the next mobile they buy to enjoy it to the fullest.

And Apple, founded by Steve Jobs, to guarantee the best advances in telephony and put them at the service of your client in this new device.

You already know that at Media Markt, whose CEO in Iberia is Alberto Álvarez, they work so that you have the best technology the best price.

That is why they leave this iPhone that everyone wants to buy in the aforementioned chain of appliance stores.

Color your iPhone

There are many models to choose from, but the truth is that they are all iPhone 13, which comes in a color range that goes from white to pink through red or blue.

Although you will also have it in black, if you prefer. Specifically, the Apple iPhone 13, Midnight, 256 GB, 5G, 6.1″ OLED Super Retina XDR, A15 Bionic Chip, iOS. At the price of 1005 euros.

You can choose between whether you want its memory capacity to be 256 GB or 512 GB, always depending on whether you need more storage for your photos and videos.

Apple Care ensures that you have a guarantee in the protection of your device, and you have nothing to fear if any of the following events occur:

Worldwide coverage against accidental damage.

Hardware coverage for iPhone and its battery.

Free pickup and delivery.

Includes 50Gb of memory in iCloud .

. Repair at any Apple Store (Worldwide) or at Service Point from MediaMarkt.

your new superpower

Thus, with this slogan, Apple launches its new product that is an advanced version of what was already a great smartphone such as the 12.

Count with one cinema mode by which the iPhone 13 will be able to record with depth effects and automatic focus changes to your videos.

Now, your photos and videos will look like never before, with the wide-angle of your camera that captures more light, and the sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

In turn, the Media Markt iPhone 13 has great autonomy in its battery, up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

It also includes with A15 Bionic chip, with which you will be able to play games with a higher graphic load and have new features.

You will be convinced by the great speed of 5G, where you can play multiplayer games or make video calls with total clarity.