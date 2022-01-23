Mark Magsayo ended Gary’s long reign…

Inspired by his idol manny pacquiao, Mark Magsayo new featherweight champion was proclaimed World Boxing Council (WBC) After winning by majority decision Gary Russell Jr.

The American, who came with the longest reign in boxing today, six years and 10 months, lost with scores of 114-114, 115-113 and 115-113 at the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.

Gary Russell Jr., who was looking for his sixth defense, met an opponent who threw more punches, of which he missed many. But nevertheless, Magsayo he was more accurate, insistent and in the end he was rewarded with victory.

The fight was close, as the cards show. Both went out to seek victory from the beginning, with powerful bombardments that did not reach the goal. Magsayo He looked more aggressive and from the first round he sought to surprise with a right uppercut.

The Filipino’s range and punching speed seemed to give him an advantage in the early rounds of the fight against a calculating American. Russell He waited for the right moment to connect his fists.

Mark Magsayo He was the one who insistently searched for his rival, chased him around the ring and connected with a variety of blows, to the soft areas and to the face. The volume of blows of the Asian was much higher.

In the fourth round, Gary Russell He seemed to loosen his left a little more on the counterattack and managed to connect the Filipino. He appeared to suffer an injury to his right shoulder, even requiring medical attention at the end of it, but was able to continue in the fight.

the pupil of freddie roach he unleashed a lot of punches, but most of them were ineffective. defense of Russell was effective, repeatedly failed a Magsayo that he kept going forward and unleashing his impacts, a left hook that hurt the then champion.

Gary Russell, who was brought to the ropes repeatedly. He seemed calm despite the aggressiveness of his rival and his discomfort in his right shoulder.

At various times he fought the counterattack, which gave him results with his left. He even lowered his guard to invite his rival to continue the attack.

The pace of the fight continued after ten rounds. The Filipino was the one who proposed and attacked a Russell Jr. who moved around the ring, with good defense. He repeatedly made his rival fail, but he did not release many blows.

At the end of 12 rounds, the undefeated Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs), took the majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr., and with the featherweight world title. This, against a rival who suffered the second setback of his career (31-2, 18 KOs) and who left the belt almost seven years after his conquest.