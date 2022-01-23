Man dies in line for vaccination against Covid in Michoacán

Zamora, Michoacán .- A man who was in line to receive his Covid-19 vaccine unexpectedly lost his life in Zamora, Michoacán. From what happened, local media reported that a male person went from six in the morning last Friday to the “El Chamizal” Sports Unit, in said municipality, where he intended to inoculate himself against the coronavirus, but died before being able to do so.

At López Mateos Avenue, in the vicinity of “Chamizal”, where the immunization day would be recorded, elements of Municipal Transit and Rescue and Salvage paramedics arrived, who found a man unconscious, who no longer had vital signs. so for several minutes they tried to revive him, however, the patient no longer reacted.

The deceased was identified by his loved ones as Mr. Javier M., 45 years old, a resident of Benito Juárez Street, in the community of La Sauceda, in Zamora, Michoacán. The staff of the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office was aware of the facts, an instance that confirmed that the deceased did not show signs of violence and apparently suffered as a result of a sudden heart attack.

It should be noted that another man from Apatzingán also died in the waiting room of the local health center, when he was taking a sample in the company of his brother. The now-deceased 41-year-old passed through the sanitary filters for taking temperature and applying antibacterial gel, then he vanished in the waiting room, for which he was helped by the security guard at the entrance who asked to be called an ambulance.

It was learned that a doctor from the health center gave him resuscitation for several minutes, but he no longer had vital signs. Although the patient only attended the medical center for routine tests, he fainted at the entrance. Finally, the body was transferred to SEMEFO to carry out routine procedures.