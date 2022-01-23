Majora’s Mask Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Next Month
Nintendo has just announced that the next game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library will be the game classic. 2000 The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.
It seems appropriate that, like the original game of N64 needed the physical expansion pack of the console, the title will be available at expansion pack pack more expensive than SwitchOnline. It will join its predecessor, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, in the subscription service.
This news follows yesterday’s announcement that Banjo-Kazooie would also be available to subscribers of the Expansion Pack, although its release was not that far away: It should be available by the time you’re reading this.
If you’re a little rusty with Majora’s Mask, this is what the last one said Kotaku review:
What is heroism? Is it to defeat Ganon and save the princess? Not always. Sometimes it’s putting a crying baby to rest. Other times, it’s having one last jam session with the band. The good that is achieved Majora’s Mask is usually fleeting. But while it’s a game willing to wallow in pain and anxiety, Majora’s Mask he never suggests that these moments are less good than saving the world. That’s an important message, and Majora’s Mask It has only a few mechanical adjustments. Ocarina of Time. Many of the assets are recycled, Zelda only appears in a brief flashback, and while you save the entire world in the end, much of the game focuses on fleeting side quests. It would have been just as “easy” to give the players”Ocarina of Time but more” with the world a little bigger, resurrecting to Ganon and leaving that assault the castle Instead, the players got something else: an extraordinary experiment that was still magical but much more personal. Two decades later, we remember the transformations and the strange Moon, but it is also crucial to remember the lesson. Hoh something goodor day to day. That is as valuable as saving the world.