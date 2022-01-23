Majora’s Mask Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Next Month

Image : Nintendo

Nintendo has just announced that the next game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library will be the game classic. 2000 The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

It seems appropriate that , like the original game of N64 needed the physical expansion pack of the console, the title will be available at expansion pack pack more expensive than SwitchOnline. It will join its predecessor, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, in the subscription service .

This news follows yesterday’s announcement that Banjo-Kazooie would also be available to subscribers of the Expansion Pack , although its release was not that far away: It should be available by the time you’re reading this.

If you’re a little rusty with Majora’s Mask, this is what the last one said Kotaku review: