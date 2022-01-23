Major Nelson Confesses Xbox Can’t Talk About Activision Acquisition Yet

We all want to know what will happen after the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. There are details that are so obvious that anyone can take them for granted, such as that they will make their games for Xbox, that many of the existing ones will come to Xbox Game Pass and that all the studios will stay for at least a while.

The thing is, we’ve already seen Phil Spencer’s classic ambiguity exercise before the final purchase. The head of the division has left some words about what they want to do with the Activision franchises. The reality is that right now we only know that these games will come to Xbox and Game Pass, we’ll see what happens in the future. In this post, I explained a bit about what I think about Spencer’s statement on Call of Duty.

Major Nelson calls for calm with the purchase of Activision

Anyone who has been in this for some time knows that right now and until the purchase materializes, Xbox still cannot talk much about future plans. It already happened with Bethesda where we had the odd vague statement and then exclusive Starfield and Redfall. So I would call for caution before digressing.

In fact, this is something that Larry Hryb (Major Nelson) himself has confirmed on the official Xbox podcast. Hryb says that with regulators involved and contracts not yet signed, not much can be said. This is a part of his statements transcribed thanks to PureXbox.