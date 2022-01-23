Macky González explodes against Zudikey Rodríguez and reveals why he should not win

macky gonzalez, one of the spoiled athletes on the beaches of Exatlón México, showed her annoyance at the possibility that Zudikey Rodriguez is crowned as champion of sports reality.

In interview, in “Come Joy”, the champion of the first season, spoke bluntly about the main reason why “Zudi” should not be the winner and why that would be an injustice.

Before the astonished look of the drivers, Cynthia Rodríguez and Ricardo Casares, macky revealed that “Zudi” does not have the same merit as those who have been competing since the beginning of the fair.

“It would be terrible for me if Zudikey won, because how easy it is to do your Exathlon for a month and a half. Really, a person who has been at least since day 1 has to win, ”he assured.

Meanwhile, Casares wanted to stop the fury of “La Amazona” by explaining that in the time he has been Zudikey Rodriguez She has shown good performance and has managed to position herself as the favorite, to which González replied: “I don’t care, I don’t care”.

After the sharp reaction of macky gonzalez, Casares did not want to continue the discussion and asked for applause for the recently eliminated participant of Exatlón México.

“That’s why she is the ambassador of the blues! .. A round of applause, boys!”, He finished.

Finally, in a more relaxed mood, the former member of pathfinders indicated that Exatlón is a great project and how proud she is to have been part of it.

“Instead of a novel you have real people, people who transmit their values ​​to you, their way of life. (Exatlón México) is a great project”, he concluded.

