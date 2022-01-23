Mac Miller dealer pleads guilty in rapper’s death

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 27.10.2021 14:57:06





On September 7 the rapper Mac Miller, 26, died unexpectedly. After investigations into her death it was discovered that Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend lost his life due to an accidental overdose and three people were arrested, now one of them has pleaded guilty to Miller’s death.

It was in 2019 that three men were accused of selling Mac Miller oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Three years after the rapper’s death, drug dealer Stephen Walter pleaded guilty and could be sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In accordance with TMZ, Stephen accepted a plea deal, which was filed in the United States District Court. It is also mentioned that James Pettit Another of the people who saw this type of substance in Mac Miller agreed to give the singer 10 oxycodone pills, but apparently he gave him some altered pills that are considered 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Although Stephen Walter was already at liberty, but was being supervised by one more drug-related case could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison In addition, he would have to pay a fine of approximately one million dollars.

Mac Miller already had an established career and was promoting new music before he died, to top it off, had appeared in a cameo appearance alongside Snoop Dogg in the film scary Movie 5. As for his personal life, in the last years of his life he had an affair with Ariana Grande.

It was in September 2018 that the 26-year-old rapper died as a result of an accidental overdose. According to some media, the singer he was found unconscious by one of his assistants, who called 911 and tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

PJG