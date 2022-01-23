Luis Abram arrived at CDMX to report with La Maquina

The long-awaited signing by the coach has arrived John Reynoso, from Granada in Spain, louis abram arrived in Mexico City to become a new player of Blue Cross.

“The important thing is to arrive very well, there are several changes (in the team), but I think that with the coach he has, it will go very well,” commented the new sky-blue reinforcement.

Loaned for a year to La Noria’s team, the also national team is aware of the pressure that a team of the stature of Blue Cross, because after ending the long drought of titles, louis abram He is willing to adapt as soon as possible to the rest of the team and thus contribute his grain of sand to fight for the championship.

“I have come to contribute as I simply said and to defend together with my teammates and achieve the goal,” he said.

However, although the central defender wants to join the squad John Reynoso, the 25-year-old will have to wait since after signing a contract with Blue Cross, Luis Abram will first report to the Peru National Team to dispute the FIFA date, where they will face Colombia and Ecuador.

“I am very excited and therefore looking forward to (joining the team), well, although it will not be possible for the National Team, but I am very excited to meet my teammates to be able to contribute my grain of sand,” he declared.

In this way, louis abram is added as the sixth reinforcement of Machine for him Closure 2022, after the arrivals of Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira Y Carlos Rodriguez.

