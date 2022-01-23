Love and Thunder will further explore Valkyrie’s sexual identity

Tessa Thompson is excited to represent the LGBTQ+ community in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her Valkyrie character

the debut of Valkyrie at Marvel Cinematic Universe it was in 2017 with Thor: Ragnarök. A flashback to the movie where we see her life in Asgard showed her hugging a fellow soldier, who was later confirmed to be her partner. The actress who gives life to Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson, he acknowledged in an interview feeling very excited to be able to represent the LGTBQ+ community at UCM.

Thompson discussed the difficulties of depicting a same-sex romance for Valkyrie on the big screen. “It is difficult because Taika Waititi and I would have liked to go further, but in the context of movies, there’s not much we can do,” he said, pointing to the boundaries of time and genre in the superhero action franchise. “Unfortunately, not much time is spent on love stories in movies. Marvel in general”.

However, it seems that Thor: Love and Thunder will meet your expectations. “I think it will be a little different in the new film of Thor, which is exciting,” Thompson said. “And to get to play a character that has historically not been written specifically for anyone and who is so much like me, it’s very exciting.”

The fourth movie Thor at UCM and the second directed by Taika Waititi, Love and Thunder It has a premiere scheduled for July 8, 2022. Chris Hemsworth, Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Jeff Goldblum will return to reprise their roles as Thor, Valkyrie, Jane, Sif, Korg and the Grandmaster, respectively. What’s more, Christian bale will make his MCU debut as the movie’s villain, Cap. It is also expected that several characters from Guardians of the Galaxy.