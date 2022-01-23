Lotto for Saturday January 22

The Lotto of the Ecuador Lottery is played on Saturday, January 22 with its draw 2654 and we tell you ALL the details you have to know to participate. Discover the results and winning numbers AT THE END OF THE NOTE once it ends.

To buy a ticket you can go to the lottery points of sale or you can even buy it ONLINE at the official website of the Ecuador Lottery. Only one million tickets are sold in each drawing, so it is necessary to buy it before they run out.

This game takes place four times a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The last draw of the week is always the highest prize draw and all draws run at the same time.

The prize on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday is $200,000, while on Saturday the winner of the draw will be awarded $500.00. To participate in any Ecuador Lottery draw, you must live within the country and be of legal age (+18).

Ecuador Lotto | Draw 2654 Saturday January 22: results and winning numbers

The results and winning numbers of the Ecuador Lottery Lotto will be available once the draw ends, which begins at 6:00 p.m.. To check the result of your ticket you can do CLICK HERE.

