Liga MX UPDATED Position Table: This is how Cruz Azul was in the general table of Clausura 2022

Six games have already been playedto Matchday 3 in the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament and there was no team that managed to overcome Blue Cross in the Leaderboard, despite of bitter draw against Rayados de Monterrey played at the BBVA Stadium this Saturday night.

The Machine arrived at its appointment at the BBVA Stadium with two wins in a row, after debuting with victory against the Xolos de Tijuana and maintain the winning inertia against the Braves of Juarez, Both games played in the Aztec stadiumso the duel against the Gang was his first test away from home.

However, when everything seemed to indicate that Cruz Azul would establish itself as the undisputed leader of Clausura 2022, with perfect step and three consecutive wins, Rayados did the wrong thing and left him only with a point in the bowlto, although in the same way, those directed by Juan Reynoso managed to climb to the top of the Position Tablebut they will be waiting for the result of Pumas against Tigres, since those from Pedregal are the only ones who could unseat them.

This is how the Position Table was at the moment: